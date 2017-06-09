42377

Kelowna  

Arrest in pharmacy robbery

- | Story: 199097

A suspect is in police custody following a robbery, Thursday, at the Pharmasave on Doyle Avenue in Kelowna.

About 8:15 a.m., RCMP say a man approached an employee and demanded prescription drugs. The suspect gave the impression he had a weapon before fleeing on foot.

“Officers flooded the downtown core in search of the potentially armed suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

A canine unit was unable to track the suspect due to heavy pedestrian traffic at the time.

But, that evening, officers checked a group of three people in Millbridge Park. One of them matched the suspect's description, and he was arrested.

The 39-year-old Ontario man was expected to appear in court today.

