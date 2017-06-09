Small increase in lake level

Photo: Jill Hotchkiss Okanagan Lake

Okanagan Lake is up two millimeters from Thursday and now sits at 343.251.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Officer Jason Luciw says, yesterday afternoon's windstorm wasn't as bad a predicted.

"Crews are double checking the barriers and flood protection measures right now. We resolved the situation at Antler's Beach. Everything seems to be doing ok," he said.

"Although we are only seeing small increases in the lake level, residents must keep all protective measures in place and reinforce them if necessary. We are still in that eight to 12 hour period after the rain from yesterday which means the Okanagan could see more water flow down stream," he added.

CORD says there is still 20 to 30 per cent of the snow pack left.

"If we have a hot day and then rain to follow the lake could increase significantly. It is important that we keep all protective barriers in place," Luciw said.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain off and on again today, but it doesn't look like very much will accumulate.