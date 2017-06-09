42534

Kelowna  

Small increase in lake level

- | Story: 199059

Okanagan Lake is up two millimeters from Thursday and now sits at 343.251.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Officer Jason Luciw says, yesterday afternoon's windstorm wasn't as bad a predicted. 

"Crews are double checking the barriers and flood protection measures right now. We resolved the situation at Antler's Beach. Everything seems to be doing ok," he said.

"Although we are only seeing small increases in the lake level, residents must keep all protective measures in place and reinforce them if necessary. We are still in that eight to 12 hour period after the rain from yesterday which means the Okanagan could see more water flow down stream," he added.

CORD says there is still 20 to 30 per cent of the snow pack left. 

"If we have a hot day and then rain to follow the lake could increase significantly. It is important that we keep all protective barriers in place," Luciw said. 

Environment Canada is forecasting rain off and on again today, but it doesn't look like very much will accumulate. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3087179
1797 Shaleridge
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,298,000
more details
39730


42948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42589


The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see

Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea, but it’s pretty incredible:   Slidin’ (literally)...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you coast through today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer and dogs are always the solution
Jennifer Lopez’s beau Alex Rodriguez threatened by ex – report
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is considering...
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received
Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38674
39499