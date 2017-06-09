42599

Kelowna  

Hospitalized in assault

- | Story: 199050

A 25-year-old Kelowna man is in custody following an alleged assault.

And the victim is recovering from surgery at Kelowna General Hospital.

RCMP responded to a report of a fight in progress about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, in front of a property on the 1300 block of Gordon Drive. Officers arrived to find a male victim on the ground, bleeding from his head. The suspect had reportedly fled on foot.

Police quickly tracked down the suspect, who was later taken into custody without incident, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section has taken over the investigation while they await a search warrant.

The victim, a 23-year-old Kelowna man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today.

Witnesses are asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42827
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3087179
1797 Shaleridge
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,298,000
more details
42057


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


41940


39831


The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see

Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea, but it’s pretty incredible:   Slidin’ (literally)...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you coast through today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer and dogs are always the solution
Jennifer Lopez’s beau Alex Rodriguez threatened by ex – report
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is considering...
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received
Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050
39499