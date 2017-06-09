Hospitalized in assault

Photo: File photo

A 25-year-old Kelowna man is in custody following an alleged assault.

And the victim is recovering from surgery at Kelowna General Hospital.

RCMP responded to a report of a fight in progress about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, in front of a property on the 1300 block of Gordon Drive. Officers arrived to find a male victim on the ground, bleeding from his head. The suspect had reportedly fled on foot.

Police quickly tracked down the suspect, who was later taken into custody without incident, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section has taken over the investigation while they await a search warrant.

The victim, a 23-year-old Kelowna man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today.

Witnesses are asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.