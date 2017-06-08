Shooting shown in court

Photo: CTV Hells Angel Larry Amero survived the targeted shooting in August 2011, while Jonathan Bacon did not.

Surveillance footage of the infamous shooting outside Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14, 2011 was shown for the first time in court Thursday.

The shooting left Red Scorpion leader Jonathan Bacon dead, Hells Angel Larry Amero seriously injured, Leah Hadden-Watts paralyzed.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones are facing murder and attempted murder for the brazen midday shooting.

The grainy video from the roof of the Delta Grand shows Amero's white Porsche Cayenne SUV in front of the Delta Grand Hotel's entrance, just after 2:30 p.m. The drop off area is crowded with tourists and hotel employees.

With Amero behind the wheel, Bacon in the front passenger seat and Independent Soldier James Riach, Leah Hadden-Watts and Lyndsey Black in the back seats, the Porsche begins to pull away from the hotel.

As they begin to move, a silver Ford SUV pulls up on the passenger side of the Porsche, and two gunmen, black balaclavas covering their faces, fire dozens of bullets into the Porsche.

A person appears to climb out of the rear driver's side door of the Porsche, as it rolls slowly forward. The gunmen pursue the rolling Porsche, as tourists are caught up in the middle.

Witnesses previously testified that after the Porsche came to a rest against the hotel wall, a gunman approached a man who had fallen out of the front passenger door, presumably Bacon, and shot him as he lay on the ground. A second gunman walked to the driver's side and shot into the SUV.

Julianna Masson, RCMP forensic video analyst, gave commentary on the dozens of videos shown in court Thursday.

Two hours prior to the shooting, surveillance footage showed Amero and Bacon at the hotel's front desk paying for their stay.

A few minutes later, Bacon, Amero and Black can be seen at the hotel's buffet, likely Bacon's last meal.

Video from the night prior shows Bacon, Amero, Riach, Hadden-Watts and Black leaving the hotel just before 10 p.m. and returning by 1:15 a.m.

In his opening arguments in May, Crown prosecutor Dave Ruse said they would prove the killers, along with others, had been hunting for Bacon that weekend.

Masson identified several people of interest on surveillance footage from the hotel and outside Roses Pub from the night of Aug. 13 into the early hours of Aug. 14.

Three Crown witnesses set to testify later in the trial, whose names are under publication bans, along with Matthew Schrader, could be seen walking through the hotel's hallways.

Two men wearing baseball hats were also seen in the hallways in the early hours of Aug. 14, although the Crown did not ask Masson if she could identify them.

The trial will continue Monday.