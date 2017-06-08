Winfield structure fire

Photo: Nolan Koblischke A building caught fire in Lake Country Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Lake Country.

The fire began just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Konschuh Road in Winfield, just north of Swalwell Park.

Nolan Koblischke, a man in the area, says a house behind the Pleasant Meadows Manor seniors home caught fire.

The extent of the blaze is unknown at this time, but Koblischke says he saw four firetrucks heading towards a large plume of smoke.

