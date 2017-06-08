Photo: Nolan Koblischke A building caught fire in Lake Country Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

The Lake Country fire chief says the carriage home that caught fire Thursday afternoon was been heavily damaged.

"One individual in the house who was home at the time will be put up in a hotel by Emergency Social Services," Fire Chief Steve Windsor said. "Pretty heavy destruction."

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but investigators will be looking into a cause Friday.

Three firetrucks attended the house, which was located beside Pleasant Meadows Manor seniors home.

ORIGINAL: 5:20 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Lake Country.

The fire began just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Konschuh Road in Winfield, just north of Swalwell Park.

Nolan Koblischke, a man in the area, says a house behind the Pleasant Meadows Manor seniors home caught fire.

The extent of the blaze is unknown at this time, but Koblischke says he saw four firetrucks heading towards a large plume of smoke.

Castanet will update the story as more information becomes available.

