UBCO class of 2017

Madison Erhardt

More than 1,650 students will graduate from UBC Okanagan this week.

For many, it’s one of the biggest milestones of their lives.

Convocation began Thursday, with four ceremonies, and wraps up Friday with two more.

Graduates, faculty, friends and family packed the auditorium as the grads were handed their degrees.

This is the twelfth graduating class at UBC’s Okanagan campus, and the number of graduates has more than tripled since 2006.

"Member of this, our twelfth, graduating class have already shown themselves to be accomplished change-makers and innovators on campus and in the community," said deputy vice-chancellor and principal Deborah Buszard.