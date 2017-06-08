Breaking beach barriers

Alanna Kelly

Mother Nature isn’t finished with Kelowna yet.

Strong winds tore through the Central Okanagan Thursday afternoon, causing high waves. Many beaches faced the full brunt of the wave action.

Environment Canada had forecast wind gusts up to 50 km/h, becoming lighter this evening.

Flood-protection barriers at Rotary Park Beach were depleted of sand, and crews were on site, fighting off crashing waves to fill sand back into the barrier wall.

City Park walkaways had water swelling over the top, causing many areas to be flooded.

Showers are expected to end later this evening.

