Council to view skyscrapers

After months of design and redesign, Kelowna council will finally get a chance to weigh in on what could be the city's tallest buildings.

A rezoning application for One Water Street comes before council Monday. The development is for a vacant lot at the corner of Water and Sunset Drive currently a large mound of dirt.

The applicant, North American Development Group, is proposing two towers on the property stretching 29 and 36 storeys.

If approved, they would be the tallest structures between Vancouver and Calgary.

This is at least the third set of plans for the property by this developer.

The application was on council's agenda in January, but was pulled from consideration to make changes. The original plans called for two 16-storey towers with 36 townhouses along Ellis Street. A second set of drawings called for towers of 24 and 32 storeys in height.

The area is zoned for 24 storeys.

The current proposal envisions ground floor retail, three levels of parking and the two towers.

In all, 399 residential units are proposed in the towers with six live/work units along Ellis Street.

A daycare is suggested for the third floor.

As well, parkade rooftop amenities would including sports courts, adult and children's pools, a barbecue area, landscaped areas, a dog run and dog park.

The number of units proposed triggered a parking study for the area. It concluded intersection upgrades would be required due to high southbound delays at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Water Street.

The site has been idle since 2007 when construction of a proposed 20-storey, $150-million Westin Hotel was halted due to a lack of financing. Five years earlier, a 358-room hotel was given the go ahead, but that too fell through.

