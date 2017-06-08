41299

Kelowna  

Thanks for job Well Done

Kelowna Gospel Mission thanked its volunteers and service partners for a job well done, Thursday.

The mission held its annual Well Done Barbecue, serving up burgers at the Leon Avenue agency to those who help feed and shelter the homeless.

“This is our seventh annual ... and it’s a time to celebrate and get together with all the service providers and to recognize the good work that we do here in Kelowna," said executive director Randy Benson.

Kelowna Mission MLA Steve Thomson will be joining the Mission in thanking the community support providers.

Caseworker manager Chris Moffat said: “We want to acknowledge and appreciate the wonderful community partners that we have the privilege to work with. Partners who work tirelessly to improve the lives of the vulnerable and disenfranchised.  

"Last year presented Kelowna with many challenges, including a lack of affordable housing. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is proud to work in a community that has been so creative and innovative in it’s approach to service delivery.”

