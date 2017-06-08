Fixing flood-battered road

Temporary measures are being put in place to maintain access to a North End Kelowna neighbourhood.

Poplar Point Drive is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic as crews build up the road to prevent further flooding and erosion.

“We are building up the road surface because it was below the water level,” said Andrew Hunsberger with the City of Kelowna. “This was the best solution for this site, to build up the road temporarily to make sure people can still access Poplar Point Drive.”

Okanagan Lake crept up to the road level on the weekend.

Large rock has been placed along the shore, along with a bladder dam and sandbags to deal with wave and surge action that is expect to move in this evening.

“This is to get the surface up so people can get in and out of here and we can access some of our pump stations, which are critical infrastructure,” said Hunsberger.

Other flooded areas are also being assessed. The road is expected to be open by 7 p.m.