Garden tour flowers on

Kelowna gardeners' spirits won't be dampened by flooding.

The 20th annual Kelowna and West Kelowna garden tour is back on June 17.

The self-guided Flower Power Garden Tour includes six gardens, big and small, with blooms and edibles to please green thumbs and non-gardeners alike. You'll visit rock gardens, working farms and wineries, and gardens exploding with blooms.

Along with the lush gardens, guests can enjoy tastings, artwork from local artists, gardening gift ideas, and get advice from experts.



Artists showcasing their talents in the gardens include: Alex Fong, the Heritage Artists, Jim Finnie, Brushstrokes Palette Club, Annabel Stanley, Lillian Sokil, b-line design and Denise Wandt.



Funds raised support Chefs in the Classroom and edible education, an initiative of the Okanagan Chefs Association for Grade 3 classrooms in School District 23.

Tickets are $34 and are available at Bylands, Art Knapp, Green & Bear It, The Greenery, Rick’s Garden World, Kelowna Tickets at Orchard Park or flowerpowerylw.ca.

Win a pair of tickets by sending us a picture of your garden. The winner will be randomly drawn from all entries.

Send your ONE photo to [email protected].