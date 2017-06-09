App a dog's best friend

41717
Dog owners in the Central Okanagan now have a mobile tool to help keep Fido happy.

They can download the My Dog Matters app for free from Google and iTunes stores.

Regional district spokesman Bruce Smith says the app has information on more than 230 parks that allow dogs in every area of the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and the Regional District’s regional and community parks.

The app provides rules in each of the parks such as: on- or off-leash, dog beach access areas and more.

“This summer, our Dog Ambassadors are back and will be providing information about this exciting new feature ... as they visit parks," said Smith. "They’re a dog owner’s best friend, there to help residents and non-residents alike by encouraging responsible dog ownership." 

The app also lets users easily renew annual dog licences and includes a digital rewards card for discounts at more than 50 participating businesses.

