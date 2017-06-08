41717

Kelowna  

76 OD deaths this year

Governments need to do more to help stem the tide of deaths resulting from illicit opioid use.

That's the opinion of Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Trevor Corneil.

Through the first four months of 2017, 76 people have died throughout the IH region from illicit drug use. That's on pace to far surpass the 2016 total of 159.

In Kelowna, he says, 32 people have died as a result of illicit drug use, a rate of close to one in every 20 people who use drugs in a year.

"Most people want treatment," he says. "What we really want to see in the context of this emergency, is a significant investment in substance use services. Every health authority is saying the same thing."

Corneil says it will take a shift in funding and in attitude.

This is not just a street person, or homeless issue – 80 per cent of people who die from illicit drug use do so at home, he says. "That means your neighbours, your friends, your family, co-workers."

He says many have the attitude it's not relevant to them, and that users don't deserve support.

"That really does a disservice to a large group of people who are looking for a way out," said Corneil.

"People have jobs, who have families, but are using on a regular basis and have a substance abuse issue, but aren't telling people. They are unable to access services because of the perception of what a drug user is."

