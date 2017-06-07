42703

Kelowna  

Bison on the loose

Are you missing a bison?

Ellison residents have a new neighbour and they'd like to help it find its way home.

“We've got a buffalo roaming around,” said Laura Gibbs, a resident on Farmers Drive. “It was standing in my driveway.”

She first saw it Wednesday morning and then again in the afternoon.

The large mammal has a tag on its ear, so she's pretty sure its not a wild one who made the very long journey south, or north.

“We've had instances where cattle have come down in the fall, and everyone in the neighbourhood knows you call Coldstream Ranch and they send somebody out to wrangle them up, but it's not theirs and they have no clue whose it could be,” Gibbs said. “Somebody has to be missing it.”

She's lived in the neighbourhood for two years and has never seen bison nearby, nor have any of her neighbours.

“Things you're not expecting to see,” Gibbs said with a laugh.

42390