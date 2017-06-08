42534
39499

Kelowna  

Crazy boaters on lake

- | Story: 198951

Madison Erhardt

Residents along Gellatly Road are worried about their properties after a number of boaters have zoomed by their homes. 

"We have had about six boaters and a Jet Ski rush by within 100 metres of our home in just the past two days," said Dan Beveau. 

"One boater rode by on his boat and gave me the finger, said a nasty word and said that I could afford it," Beveau said. 

He says all he wants is a little bit of compassion and respect for his home.

"It's bad enough that we have the lake at historic levels, but we also have a historic level of silliness with boaters coming by. People are not showing proper regard for the no-wake warnings and they are driving by at a high rate of speed and inundating us with water. The less traffic down here the better for everyone."

Mayor Colin Basran took to social media on Wednesday, stressing the importance of wake-free activities in the Okanagan. 

"Erosion is having a serious impact not just on private property, but also on vital city infrastructure including City Park," Basran said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3092274
Lake and City Views. 5 min to downt
$989,000
more details
40906


41050


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peanut
Peanut Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39387


Daily Dose – June 8, 2017

Daily Dose
Dive into today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’re sailing nicely through today’s Daily Dose.
Rihanna teaches maths on educational trip to Malawi
Music
Rihanna taught a classroom of Malawian children a maths lesson on...
The strangest thrift shop items
Galleries
Thrift shops are full of items that can’t be explained,
The strangest thrift shop items (2)
Galleries
Seriously. No explanation *shrugs shoulders*  
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867