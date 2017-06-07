41717
Hot dogs not cool

Madison Erhardt

Dogs baking in hot cars is becoming all too common in the Okanagan. 

“Each summer our agencies receive hundreds of emergency calls to rescue dogs whose lives are endangered because they are left in hot cars,” said Sean Hogan, BCSPCA Kelowna Branch manager.

“Many well-meaning guardians leave their pets in parked vehicles while they run errands, thinking they will be safe for a short period. Tragically, in hot weather their pets can suffer serious heatstroke and die in a matter of minutes.”

In some situations, the RCMP must act to rescue animals. 

“We make it a priority to respond as quickly as possible, but we would rather see the problem addressed through education and prevention before an animal is put in a potentially fatal situation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Each time an officer is dispatched to rescue an animal in a parked car, it stretches resources required for other emergency calls.

The temperature in a parked car, even in the shade with the windows partly open, can rapidly reach a level that will seriously harm or even kill a pet. In just minutes, the temperature in a parked car can climb to well over 38 degrees Celsius.

Dogs have no sweat glands, so they cool themselves by panting and by releasing heat through their paws.

 “If you’re used to letting your pets accompany you on errands, you might feel guilty leaving them behind on hot summer days. But they will be much happier and safer at home, with shade and plenty of fresh, cool water,” Hogan said. “If you must travel with your pets, keep them cool.”

