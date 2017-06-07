A 'fluke' no bystander hit

Photo: Castanet Staff An errant bullet hit the Kelowna Art Gallery during the targeted killing of Jonathan Bacon in 2011.

It's amazing a stray bullet didn't hit a child or parent at the Kelowna Art Gallery during the 2011 slaying of gangster Jonathan Bacon.

Family Sunday events were in full swing when a bullet came through the front glass, ricocheted off a wall and came to rest in a hallway.

The Bacon murder trial continued in Kelowna Supreme Court Wednesday, with retired Cpl. Cora Malewski going through dozens of photos of shell casings, bullet fragments and bullet holes she took following the midday shooting outside the Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14 that year.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder 18 months later.

Witnesses described multiple men in black balaclavas shooting with automatic weapons into a white Porsche Cayenne about 2:30 p.m.

One of the bullets strayed across Water Street and into the art gallery – at eye level.

Nataley Nagy, executive director at the time, was called when the shooting happened. She made it to the scene within 30 minutes to find police across the street, and families huddled in the back of the gallery, away from any windows.

She says on an average Family Day, about 30 families will visit the gallery.

"It's one of those flukes, it could have gone terribly sour,” she said.

Another bullet made its way into the bathroom at The Color Room, a hair salon where the Giobean coffee shop now sits. Photos in court showed the bullet's entrance hole into the unoccupied bathroom, near the toilet. Strangely, the bullet was never recovered by police.

Additionally, dozens of Malewksi's detailed photos of the white Porsche Cayenne, riddled with bullets, were shown in court.

The leather interior of the luxury vehicle was heavily stained with blood and littered with bullets and casings. A pair of sunglasses sat on the driver seat and a blackberry phone lay on the centre armrest.