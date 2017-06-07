42377
42702

Kelowna  

A 'fluke' no bystander hit

- | Story: 198946

It's amazing a stray bullet didn't hit a child or parent at the Kelowna Art Gallery during the 2011 slaying of gangster Jonathan Bacon.

Family Sunday events were in full swing when a bullet came through the front glass, ricocheted off a wall and came to rest in a hallway.

The Bacon murder trial continued in Kelowna Supreme Court Wednesday, with retired Cpl. Cora Malewski going through dozens of photos of shell casings, bullet fragments and bullet holes she took following the midday shooting outside the Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14 that year.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder 18 months later.

Witnesses described multiple men in black balaclavas shooting with automatic weapons into a white Porsche Cayenne about 2:30 p.m.

One of the bullets strayed across Water Street and into the art gallery – at eye level.

Nataley Nagy, executive director at the time, was called when the shooting happened. She made it to the scene within 30 minutes to find police across the street, and families huddled in the back of the gallery, away from any windows.

She says on an average Family Day, about 30 families will visit the gallery.

"It's one of those flukes, it could have gone terribly sour,” she said.

Another bullet made its way into the bathroom at The Color Room, a hair salon where the Giobean coffee shop now sits. Photos in court showed the bullet's entrance hole into the unoccupied bathroom, near the toilet. Strangely, the bullet was never recovered by police.

Additionally, dozens of Malewksi's detailed photos of the white Porsche Cayenne, riddled with bullets, were shown in court.

The leather interior of the luxury vehicle was heavily stained with blood and littered with bullets and casings. A pair of sunglasses sat on the driver seat and a blackberry phone lay on the centre armrest.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39240
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3088709
214-135 Ziprick Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details
42060




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peanut
Peanut Kelowna SPCA >


41940




The strangest thrift shop items

Galleries
Thrift shops are full of items that can’t be explained, like these:
The strangest thrift shop items (2)
Galleries
Seriously. No explanation *shrugs shoulders*  
Luck matters more in some sports than others — and the reasons why are pretty intuitive
Must Watch
The rules, number of players and number of games in a season can...
Matthew Perry has recurring nightmare about failed Friends reboot
Showbiz
Matthew Perry is so opposed to a Friends reboot that he even has...
Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017
Galleries
No have absolutely zero context for this weeks Weird Wednesday.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42754