Kelowna  

Don't toss that butt!

Two incidents this week serve as a reminder that although we're in the middle of a flooding crisis, fire is still a danger in the Okanagan.

“I witnessed someone flick their cigarette butt out their car window, right on Highway 33 and Mills Road,” said Kelowna resident Kayleen Smith.

According to Smith, the passenger in the vehicle tossed the butt Tuesday evening, and smoke could be seen from 20 feet away.

Smith drove around the block and rushed over to find smoke and small flames.

“I actually had to pull the Tim Hortons tray that was on fire to the other side of the road because there were shrubs and trees that could've caught fire,” she said. “It could've really put some people out of their homes had this gotten out of hand.”

On Wednesday, a Summerland man's neighbour had to douse a small fire that had ignited near a mailbox on Johnson Street. 

"Flames were less than five feet from a cedar fence," Grant said. "People need to stop throwing cigarettes out of car windows!"

The Wildfire Act states that dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance can result in a $575 fine, as can failing to extinguish a burning substance.

"The B.C. government has taken a tougher stand on irresponsible behaviour that contributes to increased wildfire risks, in an effort to protect communities, natural resources and infrastructure from wildfire damage," says the ministry's website.

