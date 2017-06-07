Truck rolls, hits pole

Photo: Google Street View Crews are responding to the scene after a truck flipped upside down after colliding with a pole.

A power pole has been severed in a crash on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

The pole apparently came down on top of a Ford F-350 pickup, which rolled over in the collision.

The incident took place about 3:30 p.m., near CedarCreek Estate Winery.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are on scene investigating.

It's not clear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident.

