Photo: Alanna Kelly Crews worked to pump water off Poplar Point Drive on Sunday.

Poplar Point Drive will be reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic for flood mitigation work on Thursday.

Crews will be on site working to mitigate flood-related problems and to prevent erosion to the roadway.

The road will be partially closed at 7 a.m. and is expected to return back to normal at 7 p.m.