Early morning assault

Photo: Contributed

RCMP have launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a woman in downtown Kelowna, Sunday.

Paramedics and police responded to a woman injured outside a gas station near Harvey Avenue and Richter Street about 5 a.m.

The woman suffered significant injures and is believed to have been assaulted at 3 a.m. in the Leon Avenue area. Her injuries have the potential to be life-changing, police say.

“RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident, and therefore the general public is not at risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The suspect was described to police as a First Nations woman in her forties.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300.