42703
42167

Kelowna  

Early morning assault

- | Story: 198932

RCMP have launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a woman in downtown Kelowna, Sunday.

Paramedics and police responded to a woman injured outside a gas station near Harvey Avenue and Richter Street about 5 a.m.

The woman suffered significant injures and is believed to have been assaulted at 3 a.m. in the Leon Avenue area. Her injuries have the potential to be life-changing, police say.

“RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident, and therefore the general public is not at risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The suspect was described to police as a First Nations woman in her forties.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41820
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3088709
214-135 Ziprick Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details
41798


37070


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peanut
Peanut Kelowna SPCA >


41940


39260


The strangest thrift shop items

Galleries
Thrift shops are full of items that can’t be explained, like these:
The strangest thrift shop items (2)
Galleries
Seriously. No explanation *shrugs shoulders*  
Luck matters more in some sports than others — and the reasons why are pretty intuitive
Must Watch
The rules, number of players and number of games in a season can...
Matthew Perry has recurring nightmare about failed Friends reboot
Showbiz
Matthew Perry is so opposed to a Friends reboot that he even has...
Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017
Galleries
No have absolutely zero context for this weeks Weird Wednesday.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42287