Photo: Rob Jobin Utility cables were pulled down at Kent and Bredin roads in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Police and firefighters responded to downed utility lines in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

The wires came down when they got hung up on a transport truck near Kent and Bredin roads, across from Interior Electronics.

No one was injured from the incident, according to a witness at the scene.

It's not clear if power was knocked out.

Traffic is being advised to avoid the area.