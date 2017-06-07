42377
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is answering residents' questions about how the flooding situation came to be.

Basran has already gone public in three videos urging preparedness and reminding that Kelowna is open for business. On Wednesday, he released a fourth, promising more to come.

Emergency Operations director Ron Mattiussi says in the video a perfect storm of events led to the flooding.

“The snowpack came very late, a lot of water,” he said. “I think looking for someone to blame is just irresponsible.”

“It is a complex problem, Mother Nature can wreak havoc, and lakes flood. Sometimes, we just have to accept as humans there is only so much we can do.”

“When we got into March, (it) really started to transition to much wetter weather,” said Dave Campbell from the River Forecast Centre. “By April 1, the snow base index for the Okanagan jumped up by 105 per cent, and that weather has been persistent through to May.”

Campbell described the snowpack melt as a rapidly changing situation.

“It’s really been a situation that has been quite dynamic — extremely wet, extremely heavy snowpacks and that transition from things looking fairly reasonable to being quite extreme happened over a fairly short period of time,” he said.

Public Safety and Protection head Shaun Reimer said there were no indicators pointing to the current crisis.

“We could lower the lake every year, but then we would get into drought-like conditions that would have multimillion-dollar impacts on tourism and irrigation,” he said.

