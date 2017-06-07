New evac alert for Oyama

Photo: Melody Dilworth Kaloka playground in Oyama

Another evacuation alert has been issued by the District of Lake Country because of localized flooding.

The following three properties are affected by the alert:

15770 Oyama Road

15750 Oyama Road

15730 Oyama Road

Property owners should bolster their flood protection measures if they haven’t done so already. Residents should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice.

Sand and sandbag locations can be found on www.cordemergency.ca/beprepared. Sand is continually being replenished.

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect. Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address to determine if an area is under alert or order.

The level of Okanagan Lake has stabilized for the time being. The level was measured at 343.245 metres above sea level at 10:25 Wednesday morning. Levels are not monitored on Wood Lake.