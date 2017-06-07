Students on right track

Elementary school students ran and jumped, Wednesday, at the district track and field meet in Kelowna.

Hundreds of students from 34 schools will compete over two days in the annual event at the Apple Bowl.

“This year, we really expanded it. It’s way bigger,” said meet director Jim Bradshaw.

“We’ve had several records broken already. The good thing about the meet this year is we have two brand-new events... the 1,200 and 200 (metres),” he said.

Teja Wilson took home the 200-metre record in her first attempt at the distance.

Close to 600 students competed on Wednesday, and another 900 students will take to the track on Thursday.

“Hopefully, a lot of these students realize a niche they have and maybe they pursue it into the Kelowna Track Club,” said Bradshaw.