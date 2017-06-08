Public warnings not enough

Photo: Contributed

Reliance on water-quality advisories isn't enough to keep the public safe, says Interior Health.

IH released a report Wednesday on the health region's 1,454 small and 133 large water systems. Each was reviewed over a 10-year period.

“Nearly half of all the water systems in B.C. are located within Interior Health,” said chief medical health officer Dr. Trevor Corneil.

The report looked at a variety of public health concerns, including water-borne illnesses.

The report concluded that while advisories can help alert the public to risks, reliance on them alone to keep people safe is not enough, with significant potential risks in the long term.

Among the report’s recommendations is a more collaborative engagement process with water operators and First Nations to ensure sustainable improvements are in place by 2025.

“This report should be viewed as an opportunity to renew and rejuvenate conversations between drinking water officers, water supply managers, municipal leaders and members of the community,” said Corneil. “An opportunity to ensure we are moving forward, together, towards a common goal – access to clean, safe and reliable tap water for all people at all times.”

A full copy of the report, Drinking Water in Interior Health, can be found online.