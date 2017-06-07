Flooding moves car show

42877
The venue is changing, but everything else will remain the same.

Due to flooding concerns in City Park, the annual Boyd Autobody Father's Day Car Show has been forced to find another venue.

The show will take place Sunday, June 18, at McCurdy Place, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are taking over the whole area where Harley-Davidson is, Konquer Motors is, we have a Boyd McCurdy shop," said event spokesperson Krista Chisholm.

"All those businesses have agreed to participate in the car show and have offered up all their parking."

Chisholm says that amounts to about 600 spots. Last year, the show accommodated just shy of 600 vehicles.

In past years, she says they have been able to slot in late registrants. This year, registration may have to be cut off earlier than usual.

One of the stars of this year's show is Mark Worman from Velocity TV's Graveyard Carz. He will be bringing with him a 1971 Barracuda.

Charitable proceeds from the show will go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighter Society's burn fund. The fund helps accommodate families who have to travel to be with a loved one undergoing burn treatment in Vancouver.

