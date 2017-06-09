41299
40211

Kelowna  

Saving lives and scoring As

- | Story: 198896

Being a top-level student isn’t easy when you’re literally saving lives in your free time.

But it's all in a day’s work for Raphael Nowak, winner of the $10,000 Gold Medal Leadership Prize at UBC Okanagan.

The prize recognizes a top graduating student from the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences for academic and community leadership.

“It’s a huge honour,” says Nowak. 

“During my entire undergraduate degree, I’ve been associated with search and rescue involvement, balancing callouts, sometimes all night, in addition to volunteering at KGH on weekends. I try and discipline myself. I don’t go beyond what I know I can do. My highest priority is always my education."

Dean Wisdom Tettey said Nowak "represents the kind of smart, community-engaged, socially conscious, and public-service-oriented leaders that our faculty endeavours to cultivate and prepare for Canada and the world."

“He’s not only an exemplar of an excellent and dedicated student, but also a model of the future generation of citizens and leaders from UBC who understand the value of giving back.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40928
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3091100
1289 Harris Crt
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$639,900
more details


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


41323


40230


TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend! untitled Sidestep Ahh! Older brothers are the best! rope whisperer...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.
If you’re going to blow up a refrigerator filled with explosives, make sure you have adequate cover
Must Watch
This guy just about had enough, which might just have saved him...
Mischa Barton dating Australian model
Showbiz
Actress Mischa Barton is putting her troubled love life behind...
This cardboard remake of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ looks much better than the actual movie
Must Watch
If you love the “Transformers” franchise, all the...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784
39499