Saving lives and scoring As

Being a top-level student isn’t easy when you’re literally saving lives in your free time.

But it's all in a day’s work for Raphael Nowak, winner of the $10,000 Gold Medal Leadership Prize at UBC Okanagan.

The prize recognizes a top graduating student from the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences for academic and community leadership.

“It’s a huge honour,” says Nowak.

“During my entire undergraduate degree, I’ve been associated with search and rescue involvement, balancing callouts, sometimes all night, in addition to volunteering at KGH on weekends. I try and discipline myself. I don’t go beyond what I know I can do. My highest priority is always my education."

Dean Wisdom Tettey said Nowak "represents the kind of smart, community-engaged, socially conscious, and public-service-oriented leaders that our faculty endeavours to cultivate and prepare for Canada and the world."

“He’s not only an exemplar of an excellent and dedicated student, but also a model of the future generation of citizens and leaders from UBC who understand the value of giving back.”