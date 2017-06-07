Lake level holds steady

Photo: Contributed Walkway at Gellatly Bay

The level of Okanagan Lake has remained virtually unchanged over the past 48 hours.

The latest readings as of 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, show the lake level at 343.248 metres above sea level. The level has fluctuated between 343.235 and 343.248 since Monday.

At the same time, the flow of Mission Creek, which accounts for about 30 per cent of all water flowing into the big lake, is between 30 an 35 cubic metres per second, below the normal flow of 40 to 45 cubic metres per second.

The creek's flow has been steadily declining since last Friday, when it hit a peak of nearly 85 cubic metres per second.

While things have leveled off since Monday, Carla Weaden at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says we are not out of the woods yet.

The predicted peak level for Okanagan Lake remains at 343.5 metres above sea level.

"We are waiting for an update on the snowpack later today to see where that sits," says Weaden. Earlier this week, about a third of the upper level snowpack, which feeds Mission Creek, remained.

"Once the snowpack comes down, it could be a day, or a month before Okanagan Lake peaks."

At that point, it depends on how much rain the region receives.

Rain is in the forecast for the Okanagan beginning on Thursday, which Weaden says is concerning for the EOC.

However, rainfall amounts appear to have been scaled back compared to original forecasts earlier in the week.

New rainfall amounts call for between five and 10 millimetres Thursday and lessening amounts through the weekend and into early next week.

And, Weaden reminds residents, water intake is just one of the variables. Wave action from wind or boats can have an adverse affect on both levels and lakeshore property.

She adds increasing groundwater is also a concern. That, she says will take a while to dissipate as well.