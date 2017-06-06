Evening Update June 6

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Tuesday, Jun 6
27°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Flooding 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
BC
Flood watch on Shuswap
BC 2:17 pm - 3,472 views
Dam delay could cost 600M
Site C 1:30 pm - 4,439 views
SafePoint comes to Surrey
Surrey 12:35 pm - 1,416 views
BC Election 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Duelling grannies cane fight
Ontario 2:06 pm - 5,230 views
School bus driver drunk
Red Deer 12:50 pm - 5,630 views
Gives $10K back to shelter
Ontario 12:44 pm - 457 views
More Canada News
World
Cosby trial: 'I was frozen'
Pennsylvania 5:41 pm - 653 views
Peacock hits liquor store
California 1:15 pm - 1,533 views
Officer attacked in Paris
World 8:20 am - 5,426 views
More World News
Business
Feds back pipeline
Business 4:19 pm - 364 views
Required reading for change
Business 4:17 pm - 264 views
BC still a go for Shell
Business 3:37 pm - 397 views
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Australian Football tourney
Sports - 1,776 views
Falcons fall in Game 2
Sports - 970 views
600th career homer
Sports - 965 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Juno winners in Keremeos
Entertainment 12:49 pm - 713 views
Recurring Friends nightmare
Entertainment 12:45 pm - 660 views
Clooneys welcome twins
Entertainment 12:05 pm - 966 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Evening Update June 6
Castanet Staff
-
Jun 6, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 198849
Castanet's Evening Update for Tuesday, June 6, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Photo: Contributed
Top Stories
Report a Typo
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Shed fire doused
Kelowna - 6:02 pm
Power lines down on Dynes
Penticton - 5:58 pm
Cosby trial: 'I was frozen'
Pennsylvania - 5:41 pm
Evening Update June 6
Kelowna - 4:55 pm
Valley volunteers honoured
Vernon - 4:50 pm
Downtown faces flooding
Kelowna - 4:33 pm
Vile and hateful
Vernon - 4:42 pm
Evac alert for Lakeshore Rd.
Vernon - 3:58 pm
Last straw for Thai Fusion
Kelowna - 2:28 pm
Basran addresses business
Kelowna - 4:13 pm
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$305,900
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Bjorn
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
These pics are loaded with talent
Galleries
So much talent to go around.
These pics are loaded with talent (2)
Galleries
Talented people (and dogs) do talented things.
This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike
Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us