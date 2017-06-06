Downtown faces flooding

Central Okanagan residents were warned last weekend to prepare for Okanagan Lake levels of 343.5 metres above sea level by mid-June, but a new map released by the Emergency Operations Centre shows what that might actually look like.

The red shaded area shows areas that will be flooded if the lake reaches 343.5 metres above sea level – if no flood protection measures are in place.

The yellow area, which covers the majority of downtown Kelowna, represents the area that may be affected by ground water, as the lake continues to rise.

The potentially flooded area on the map covers all of City Park, along with large areas of shoreline, and low-lying areas inland, including the Mission Sports Fields.

Potential groundwater-influenced areas also include large portions of the Mission and the North End.

The latest numbers from the EOC show the lake level dropped slightly since Monday, and now sits at 343.24 metres above sea level.

A full list of maps throughout the Okanagan can be on the Emergency Operations website