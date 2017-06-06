42377

Kelowna  

Downtown faces flooding

- | Story: 198848

Central Okanagan residents were warned last weekend to prepare for Okanagan Lake levels of 343.5 metres above sea level by mid-June, but a new map released by the Emergency Operations Centre shows what that might actually look like.

The red shaded area shows areas that will be flooded if the lake reaches 343.5 metres above sea level – if no flood protection measures are in place.

The yellow area, which covers the majority of downtown Kelowna, represents the area that may be affected by ground water, as the lake continues to rise.

The potentially flooded area on the map covers all of City Park, along with large areas of shoreline, and low-lying areas inland, including the Mission Sports Fields.

Potential groundwater-influenced areas also include large portions of the Mission and the North End.

The latest numbers from the EOC show the lake level dropped slightly since Monday, and now sits at 343.24 metres above sea level.  

A full list of maps throughout the Okanagan can be on the Emergency Operations website

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42827
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2501327
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$305,900
more details
41798


42788


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41263


These pics are loaded with talent

Galleries
So much talent to go around.
These pics are loaded with talent (2)
Galleries
Talented people (and dogs) do talented things.
This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike
Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42753
39499