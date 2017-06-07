42877
Kelowna  

Who do you think you are?

More than 300 people from across North America will be in Kelowna this weekend for the 10th annual Canadian New Thought Conference.
 
The 'Who Do You Think You Are' conference is hosted by the Centre for Spiritual Living, and features world-changing thinkers and innovators, including bestselling author and keynote speaker Derek Rydall.
 
“The whole goal of the universe is about the greater unfoldment of your soul’s true nature,” Rydall said. “Everything, without exception, is there to serve your evolution.”
 
Conference chair Dr. Deborah Gordon, who is also the spiritual director of the Kelowna Centre for Spiritual Living, said it’s important for us to take time to seriously examine who we truly are.
 
“All of us at some time have wondered that very thing - and hopefully not just as the inner “parental” voice but one that goes deeper into the essence of ourselves,” Gordon said.

“At this time, when we have so much technology telling us who we ‘should’ be, it’s important for us to take time to appreciate that all of humanity has more potential and more power than we might be aware of. This conference is designed to assist people in tapping into that greater awareness.”  
  
In his keynote address, Rydall will be examining the need to release the need to conform to mainstream ideals that insist we need to be fixed and that we must constantly be improving ourselves in order to generate a growing confidence, contentment and self-trust. 
 
“What if this were not so? Then we might just become our own authority,” he said.

