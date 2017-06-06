Basran addresses business

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran took to social media again on Tuesday, stressing that the city is still up and running.

"Tourism has and will be affected by the flooding in our city. Kelowna is still open for business," said Basran. "Summer is an incredible time to enjoy our four-season playground, and there are still lots of activities you can do. Supporting local businesses is more important than ever," he added.

For the most up to date flooding information, visit www.cordemergency.ca