Kelowna  

Sheriff to stand trial

A Kamloops sheriff who was caught up in a Creep Hunters' sting in August will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Kevin Johnston faces several charges after he allegedly communicated by text message with a member of the the vigilante group he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The Creep Hunters said the messages were sexual in nature and included naked pictures. The group said he drove to Kelowna to meet the fictional girl.

Johnston was in court for a preliminary inquiry Monday, where he consented to stand trial in Supreme Court.

He faces charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to child, and arranging a sexual offence against a child.

Johnston was previously charged with invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16, but this charge was stayed Monday, “after the Special Prosecutor concluded the charge assessment standard was no longer met,” according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Johnston will be back in court on June 19 to schedule a trial date.

In a video posted to Facebook on Aug. 27, 2016, with over 104,000 views, one of the Creep Hunters confronts a man she addresses as Kevin on the phone.

“I honestly thought you were older, even though you did say you were 14,” Kevin said, when confronted by the Creep Hunters on the phone. “You did say you were 14, I will full-on say that I read that in the texts, that you said you were 14, but honestly I didn't believe that you were that age, just by the texts.”

At one point, before he was confronted, the man appears to have regretted his previous texts.

“I should not have been sending you any naked pics,” he wrote in a text. “The other ones are ok, but I do not want you to think I was taking advantage of you due to your age.”

