Last straw for Thai Fusion

Madison Erhardt

The bullets were the final straw.

Baseball bats, he could live with – but not guns.

After six-plus years of serving the community, a West Kelowna restaurateur finally decided to close the doors following an escalating string of vandalism attacks.

"We have been vandalized eight times over the past two years. If they kept using baseball bats, we definitely would still be open,'' Thai Fusion owner Atsawin Sumpantarat said Tuesday.

"We are still paying for the fire back in October. When there is gunfire and risk of everybody around, including public safety, we decided it is the best decision to close.

"I would really like them to get caught, so we can put this behind us," he added.

Atsawin says his wife is taking it hard.

"She put a lot into this place and left everything in Thailand to try and get this as far as we can," he said.

Police confirm they are investigating the series of attacks.

"RCMP will continue to work closely with and ensure that the owners and staff of the business are continually updated on the progress of the still ongoing police investigation," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.