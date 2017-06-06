41717
Kelowna  

Keeping KGH dry

Kelowna General Hospital is in the clear from flooding – for now.

The Okanagan Lake waterfront surrounding the hospital was a focal point for sandbagging on Tuesday.

According to a KGH spokesperson, protective barriers on nearby Strathcona Beach were being bolstered.

“We’re really pleased to have the support we do from all the flood responders,” said Tara Gostelow. “We feel extremely well supported.”

There has not been any impact to patient care at KGH, and Interior Health continues to monitor water levels.

“In addition to the initial on-site preparation and contingency planning undertaken by IH, the city has erected barriers at the lake to further reduce any risk to the site,” said Gostelow. “We are confident with the measures and contingency planning in place.”

A large pump is set up at the Royal Avenue beach access to direct water away from the area.

Should services become affected, plans are in place to allow for a smooth transition of care for patients, said Gostelow.

