Describing getaway driver

Christina Conquergood and her sister Ingrid Merkus were stepping onto the patio of a coffee shop at Cawston Avenue and Ellis Street in August 2011 when Merkus heard popping noises in the distance.

Merkus put her hands out to keep her sister inside, as she thought the noises could be gunshots, but Conquergood pushed past, saying “that's silly.”

Moments later, just down the street, Conquergood noticed dozens of people running and ducking behind cars, as an SUV came barreling down the street towards them.

The sisters testified Tuesday at the Jonathan Bacon murder trial, where Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones are facing murder and attempted murder charges for the midday gang slaying.

The getaway SUV came down Cawston Avenue and slowed at Ellis Street, giving the sisters a view of the vehicle and those inside it, before it continued east.

The sisters were the first witnesses to testify at the trial who were able to give fairly detailed descriptions of one of the men involved in the shooting, although their descriptions did not fully match.

“I would say Caucasian, but more of an olive tone, like Italian or Croatian or something like that,” Conquergood said of the driver. “Strong-looking man, he looked well put together ... he was clean shaven, his hair was neat, but I didn't see his face front on.”

While Merkus also testified the driver had an “olive complexion” and was “muscular,” she didn't think he was Caucasian. “(I had) the impression that he was ethnic,” she said.

Merkus was cross-examined by defence counsel Vicki WIlliams, who noted that two weeks after the shooting, she had told an RCMP officer the driver was a “really tanned” Caucasian person, but Merkus said she didn't remember saying that.

“How do I remember six years ago?” she said, visibly frustrated.

Despite seeing the driver, Conquergood was unable to identify the man behind the wheel when she was shown a photo lineup of suspects two months after the shooting.

