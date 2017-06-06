Alleged weapon a concern

Photo: Castanet File Photo A 36-year-old man was arrested in Rutland Tuesday morning.

A large police presence in the area around Highway 33 and Nickel Road Tuesday morning got the attention of people in the area.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said police responded to a weapons complaint in the vicinity of the highway and Asher Road about 10:15 a.m.

"The individual, allegedly in possession of a large knife, reportedly departed the area on a bicycle, westbound along Highway 33," said O'Donaghey.

"Officers subsequently located an individual matching the suspect's description near the intersection of Highway 33 West and Nickel Road."

O'Donaghey said the 36-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation continues.