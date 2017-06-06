Water closes park tunnel

Photo: Denise Egan A flood measurment stick floats in the water on June 5.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The City of Kelowna has closed the City Park tunnel, path and roadway due to high water levels.

The pathway along Hot Sands Beach and the tunnel access beneath William R. Bennett Bridge linking City Park to the beach at Lake Avenue are closed.

Signage has been posted asking pedestrians and cyclists to use pathways on the south side of Highway 97.

"The area will reopen once water volumes and flood levels subside," said the city in a statement.

Sections of roads and parking lots are also closed at City Park due to ground water.

City Park will have reduced hours and will now close at dusk instead of 11 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Kelowna streets could be shut down in coming weeks as ground water is expected to seep to the surface.

Okanagan Lake is continuing its rise, and Mission Creek is flowing at 30 to 35 cubic metres per second, causing the water table to come to surface in some neighbourhoods.

“Rain is forecast beginning Thursday and may persist through the weekend, which could see creek flows increase again,” the Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement Tuesday.

Okanagan Lake is expected to fluctuate, but that doesn't mean flooding has decreased or is complete.

Residents are being reminded to monitor basements and crawlspaces in low-lying areas.

A section of Water Street flooded after storm drains overflowed June 1, and it's expected to happen again when pumps are stopped for service.

Mike Murrell, the City of Kelowna's utilities network maintenance supervisor, said residents should continue to protect their properties, but be mindful of how much water they are pumping out.

Concerns were raised over Mission Creek overflowing a property on Truswell Road, and crews worked quickly on Monday to restore flood-protection barriers.