42377

Kelowna  

Graph shows lake's climb

- | Story: 198799

As Okanagan Lake continues to rise, we've added a new tool to illustrate the scope of the flooding crisis.

Using Environment Canada data, our in-house tech gurus have built a graph that pulls in daily lake-level readings as shows the lake's dramatic climb since May 1.

The graph shows the lake at just over 342.10 metres above sea level on May 1, passing through "full pool" at 342.48 metres on May 11 and closing in on the previous historic flood level of 343.28 metres set in 1948.

The data is updated daily at 5:30 a.m. and shows the more than one-metre rise in the lake's level.

Check back daily for the latest numbers and more flooding news from around the Okanagan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2856139
710 Stockwell Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$445,000
more details
41798


42518


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


40980


37070


This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike

Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his friends were riding their dirt bikes when one of the spokes of his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...
Ariana Grande ‘inked with Manchester bee tattoo tribute’
Music
Ariana Grande has reportedly been inked with a bee tattoo as a...
Expensive cars with exotic paint jobs
Galleries
When it comes to paint jobs for your luxury car you need to...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932