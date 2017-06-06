Graph shows lake's climb

Photo: Castanet Staff

As Okanagan Lake continues to rise, we've added a new tool to illustrate the scope of the flooding crisis.

Using Environment Canada data, our in-house tech gurus have built a graph that pulls in daily lake-level readings as shows the lake's dramatic climb since May 1.

The graph shows the lake at just over 342.10 metres above sea level on May 1, passing through "full pool" at 342.48 metres on May 11 and closing in on the previous historic flood level of 343.28 metres set in 1948.

The data is updated daily at 5:30 a.m. and shows the more than one-metre rise in the lake's level.

Check back daily for the latest numbers and more flooding news from around the Okanagan.