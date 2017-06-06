42377
Kelowna  

Push for more trail cash

He's already stumped up $300,000 for the Okanagan Rail Trail project between Kelowna and Coldstream.

Now, Vernon philanthropist George Galbraith is offering another $75,000 in matching donations during the month of June.

"Together, let's raise $150,000 for Canada's 150th,” Galbraith said at a weekend fundraiser in Kelowna for the 50 kilometre, former CN Rail line.

The weekend events in Kelowna and Vernon also brought in some cash, say trail ambassadors.

A Lion Bear Fox concert at Spinners Audio Centre in Vernon attracted about 100 music fans and trail supporters, while in Kelowna almost a dozen businesses contributed to a food truck fundraiser marking the end Bike to Work week.

More than $4.75 million in donations have been raised for trail construction.

