42534
39499

Kelowna  

Lake level dips slightly

- | Story: 198779

There's a small piece of good news for those fighting the daily battle against flood waters along Okanagan Lake.

Latest figures show the level of the lake has taken a slight dip over the past 24 hours.

The lake level, as of 5:25 Tuesday morning, sits at 343.240 metres above sea level.

The level Monday morning was 343.246 metres above sea level.

While the lake has lowered slightly, officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre are still bracing for levels as high as 343.50 metres.

About 30 per cent of the snowpack remains at high elevations. That snow feeds directly into Mission Creek, and eventually, Okanagan Lake.

Rain is also forecast for the latter half of the week. Rain is expected to reach the Okanagan by Thursday, and hang around for the weekend.

Accumulation of between five and 10 millimetres is possible each of the four days.

Officials ask residents to check their flood barriers, and adjust higher if necessary.

An additional half million sandbags are expected to arrive today.

All evacuation alerts remain in place

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2822503
873 Steele Road
1 Acre bedrooms David Jurome baths
$774,900
more details
41798


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42639


Guy crashes his $35,000 RC fighter jet

Must Watch
Building a 1/3rd scale RC fighter jet isn’t a cheap hobby particularly since it’s very easy to completely destroy...
Rooster can’t do a proper “cock-a-doodle-doo!”
Must Watch
Clearly it hasn’t hit puberty yet.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose gets 2 thumbs up.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No adult accompaniment required here.
Taylor Swift house-hunting in London – report
Music
Taylor Swift is reportedly house-hunting in London after spending...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41796