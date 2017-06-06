Lake level dips slightly

Photo: Denise Egan Flood waters at Kinsmen Park in Kelowna.

There's a small piece of good news for those fighting the daily battle against flood waters along Okanagan Lake.

Latest figures show the level of the lake has taken a slight dip over the past 24 hours.

The lake level, as of 5:25 Tuesday morning, sits at 343.240 metres above sea level.

The level Monday morning was 343.246 metres above sea level.

While the lake has lowered slightly, officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre are still bracing for levels as high as 343.50 metres.

About 30 per cent of the snowpack remains at high elevations. That snow feeds directly into Mission Creek, and eventually, Okanagan Lake.

Rain is also forecast for the latter half of the week. Rain is expected to reach the Okanagan by Thursday, and hang around for the weekend.

Accumulation of between five and 10 millimetres is possible each of the four days.

Officials ask residents to check their flood barriers, and adjust higher if necessary.

An additional half million sandbags are expected to arrive today.

All evacuation alerts remain in place