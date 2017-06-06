41299
Concern over Mission Creek

Mission Creek is putting flood protection barriers to the test.

A storm on Sunday night caused water to crash over a wall of sandbags and a bladder dam holding back Okanagan Lake and Mission creek at a home on Truswell Road.

Bud Truswell has lived at the home since 1941 and said there is a concern that the bladder dam will collapse and water will flood into the surrounding area.

The flood protection measures is just barely holding back more than 18 inches of water.

Over 30 members from the B.C. Wildfire service tended to the home on Monday to hold back the water. A wall of sandbags was built up to 344.1 to allow for a 60 cm buffer for wave action on the property.

City officials said crews would be focusing their attention on sandbagging around Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday.

