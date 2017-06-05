41299
Kelowna  

Across lake swim still a go

Story: 198763

Despite a high lake level and lakefront flooding, organizers of the Across The Lake Swim say the event is still a go.

The 69th annual swim, which takes competitors across Okanagan lake just north of the William R. Bennett Bridge, takes place Saturday, July 15.

“We are watching conditions closely. The lake height doesn't affect swimming much as it's still water, just a little deeper. The beaches are always filled with debris this time of year and there is very little debris floating in the lake” says race director Peter Rudd.

“We do use support boats and paddlers during our two events later in the summer, but these boats will not create any harmful wakes as they always go very slowly to not affect the swimmers

“The water temperature is actually slightly warmer than average for the start of the open water swimming season here in Kelowna. Also, by the time of our first event on July 15, lake levels are expected to decrease. So, the current conditions don’t really affect our events or clinics.”

The swim is the largest, and longest running open-water swim in Canada. About 1,200 swimmers are expected to take part.

Another 300 swimmers will compete in the Rattlesnake Island swim Aug. 5.

While Emergency Operations Centre personnel have been asking residents, and tourists, to take part in non-wake activities on the lake, Rudd says non-wake events such as swimming are a welcome relief as the temperature rises.

He adds registrations are nearly sold out for the Across The Lake Swim, "which is good news for our local businesses and sponsors who welcome many out-of-town swimmers and supporters."

Report a Typo


