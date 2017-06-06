Shaming illegal dumpers

Photo: OFTF This crushed vehicle was hauled from the bush on Postill Lake Road.

More than 110,000 pounds of junk illegally dumped in Central Okanagan forests are back where they should be - the city landfill.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force has spent several weekends over the past 10 months, hauling out scrap metal, nails, garbage and pollutants left behind by 'selfish people,' who use the woods as their own personal garbage dump.

The total to date, 111,000 pounds.

"I feel sheer disgust," said organizer Kane Blake.

"That number is crazy in just 10 months. A lot of the sites we go to are constant dumping spots. People don't seem to get it, or care."

Blake says all identifying items found in the trash is provided to police and government officials, but says it's time to start publicly shaming those who have documentation in the mess.

“We will do it now. People need to be made an example of for people to change. We didn't want to do it, but nothing is changing. If we catch someone dumping on one of our cameras, it will be on the news. It is time to grow up,” said Blake.

The OFTF will also be working with local politicians to advocate for tougher laws when it comes to illegal dumping.

“We want the law to be that if your personal info is found in the garbage, you are held responsible,” said Blake.

“What we have is not working.”

This past weekend, 40 volunteers were on Postill Lake Road for what they describe as "one of the group's biggest clean-ups yet."

Nearly 23,000 pounds of junk was reclaimed, including nearly 16,000 pounds of scrap metal and almost 7,000 pounds of garbage.

“I hear from people all over and yet I hear nothing from our own government. They have not reached out to help us funding wise, or offered to see how they can help,” said Blake.

“The government needs to step up. What will happen if we pull the plug on this? We need funding. How much wear and tear am I going to put on my own equipment without seeing a dime of help before I call it quits and go broke?