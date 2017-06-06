Victimized a second time

Photo: Google Street View Chandler Street and Sutherland Avenue.

A Kelowna man claims he has been victimized by the same person now on two occasions.

Ken Jackson says a man who stole his bicycle two months ago, deliberately ran into him late last week.

He told Castanet news he was riding a scooter he purchased to replace the bike, when he confronted the man he claimed had stolen his bike.

Jackson said the man was in a vehicle when they met at the intersection of Chandler Street and Sutherland Avenue.

"He ran into me head-on, threw me up over the sidewalk, with the scooter. I landed in the creek bed," said Jackson, who stated he spent the night in hospital because of his injuries.

A police report of the incident states, according to witnesses, the driver of a vehicle was observed in a verbal dispute roadside with the operator of an electric scooter.

Before fleeing the scene east on Sutherland Avenue, the driver allegedly reversed his vehicle, then sped forward and made contact with the scooter operator, which knocked him down.

"He did it very on purpose," said Jackson. He said he feared for his life.

He says the vehicle was a 2000 to 2005 Ford Focus hatchback. He says it will have front-end damage from the collision.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event, or have more information, to contact police at 250-762-3300.