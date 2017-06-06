42703
42839

Kelowna  

Victimized a second time

- | Story: 198757

A Kelowna man claims he has been victimized by the same person now on two occasions.

Ken Jackson says a man who stole his bicycle two months ago, deliberately ran into him late last week.

He told Castanet news he was riding a scooter he purchased to replace the bike, when he confronted the man he claimed had stolen his bike.

Jackson said the man was in a vehicle when they met at the intersection of Chandler Street and Sutherland Avenue.

"He ran into me head-on, threw me up over the sidewalk, with the scooter. I landed in the creek bed," said Jackson, who stated he spent the night in hospital because of his injuries.

A police report of the incident states, according to witnesses, the driver of a vehicle was observed in a verbal dispute roadside with the operator of an electric scooter.

Before fleeing the scene east on Sutherland Avenue, the driver allegedly reversed his vehicle, then sped forward and made contact with the scooter operator, which knocked him down.

"He did it very on purpose," said Jackson. He said he feared for his life.

He says the vehicle was a 2000 to 2005 Ford Focus hatchback. He says it will have front-end damage from the collision.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event, or have more information, to contact police at 250-762-3300.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42884
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2822503
873 Steele Road
1 Acre bedrooms David Jurome baths
$774,900
more details
39830


42948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42948


Expensive cars with exotic paint jobs

Galleries
When it comes to paint jobs for your luxury car you need to choose wisely.
Expensive cars with exotic paint jobs (2)
Galleries
Some of these cars were either ruined or improved with their...
Guy crashes his $35,000 RC fighter jet
Must Watch
Building a 1/3rd scale RC fighter jet isn’t a cheap hobby...
Rooster can’t do a proper “cock-a-doodle-doo!”
Must Watch
Clearly it hasn’t hit puberty yet.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose gets 2 thumbs up.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41796