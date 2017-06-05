42877

Kelowna  

Carma doubles smiles

Two Central Okanagan families were treated to a day they won't soon forget.

Organizers of the Carma Project typically present one vehicle to a deserving recipient, but today, two families were given vehicles.

Colleen Brumbach, and her sons Peyton, 16, and Mason, 11, were presented with a 1999 Toyota Rav4. Katie O'Brien and her 16-month-old daughter Ayzlin, were handed the keys to a 2002 Ford Focus Wagon.

The vehicles are repaired, made road worthy and shined up before the keys are handed over.

The Carma Project was founded by Bruce and Penny Stranaghan at Integra Tire seven years ago.

Since then, 10 vehicles, donated and repaired, have been given away. Another four vehicles have been repaired.

The women were treated to a makeover and hair style before being picked up in a limo and taken to Integra Tire.

