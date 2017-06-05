UBCO to graduate 1,650

Photo: UBCO

More than 1,650 students will graduate from UBC Okanagan this week.

Six convocation ceremonies will be held Thursday and Friday in the various disciplines.

During the two days, UBC will confer 33 doctoral degrees, 148 master degrees, 1,465 undergraduate degrees and an honorary degree to Canadian artist Alex Janvier.

The number of graduates has more than tripled since 2006, when UBC Okanagan’s first graduating class of 468 crossed the stage.

Deputy vice-chancellor and principal Deborah Buszard said: "Members of this, our twelfth, graduating class have already shown themselves to be accomplished change-makers and innovators on campus and in the community.... They are extraordinarily talented and I have no doubt they will be a force for positive change wherever they go."

Thursday at 8:30 a.m., degrees will be handed out in: biochemistry and molecular biology, biology, chemistry, Earth and environmental sciences, ecology and evolutionary biology, environmental chemistry, environmental sciences, freshwater sciences, general studies (science), interdisciplinary studies (sciences), microbiology, and zoology.

At 11 a.m., grads in the following programs will take the stage: anthropology, computer science, economics, gender and women’s studies, general studies (arts), geography, history, indigenous studies, interdisciplinary studies (BSAS – arts), international relations, mathematics, physics, and statistics.

At 1:30 p.m.: art history, creative writing, cultural studies, English, French, interdisciplinary performance, interdisciplinary studies (FCCS), philosophy, PPE, political science, psychology, sociology, Spanish, and visual arts.

At 4 p.m.: civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

Friday at 8:30 a.m.: education, interdisciplinary studies, and management.

At 11 a.m.: human kinetics, interdisciplinary studies, nursing, and social work.