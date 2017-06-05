42877

Kelowna  

UBCO to graduate 1,650

- | Story: 198750

More than 1,650 students will graduate from UBC Okanagan this week.

Six convocation ceremonies will be held Thursday and Friday in the various disciplines.

During the two days, UBC will confer 33 doctoral degrees, 148 master degrees, 1,465 undergraduate degrees and an honorary degree to Canadian artist Alex Janvier.

The number of graduates has more than tripled since 2006, when UBC Okanagan’s first graduating class of 468 crossed the stage.

Deputy vice-chancellor and principal Deborah Buszard said: "Members of this, our twelfth, graduating class have already shown themselves to be accomplished change-makers and innovators on campus and in the community.... They are extraordinarily talented and I have no doubt they will be a force for positive change wherever they go."

Thursday at 8:30 a.m., degrees will be handed out in: biochemistry and molecular biology, biology, chemistry, Earth and environmental sciences, ecology and evolutionary biology, environmental chemistry, environmental sciences, freshwater sciences, general studies (science), interdisciplinary studies (sciences), microbiology, and zoology.

At 11 a.m., grads in the following programs will take the stage: anthropology, computer science, economics, gender and women’s studies, general studies (arts), geography, history, indigenous studies, interdisciplinary studies (BSAS – arts), international relations, mathematics, physics, and statistics.

At 1:30 p.m.: art history, creative writing, cultural studies, English, French, interdisciplinary performance, interdisciplinary studies (FCCS), philosophy, PPE, political science, psychology, sociology, Spanish, and visual arts.

At 4 p.m.: civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

Friday at 8:30 a.m.: education, interdisciplinary studies, and management.

At 11 a.m.: human kinetics, interdisciplinary studies, nursing, and social work.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3072630
3776 Riviera Drive
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$659,900
more details
42025


37070


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tinkerbell
Tinkerbell Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42948


Monday Sports Gifs – June 5, 2017

Galleries
Summon the strength to take a break from work and power through some Monday Sports Gifs! untitled This high jumper can float over...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Your front row view is here! Front row view untitled untitled...
The workplace of your nightmares
Must Watch
Managers, if you see this and think, “Hey. Maybe we should...
Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert raises more than $3 million
Music
Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester gig raised more than $3
Comparing an iPhone 7 camera to a $100,000 Hollywood-grade camera
Must Watch
It’s hard to imagine why any camera should cost nearly...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42287