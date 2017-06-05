A million-dollar birthday

Photo: BCLC David McLeod is Kelowna's latest millionaire

David McLeod has a million reasons why he will never forget his birthday this year.

The Kelowna native purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the May 17 draw. It also just happened to be his birthday.

The ticket came through, winning one of the guaranteed $1-million prizes for that night's draw.

"It was a great birthday present," said McLeod. "I texted the picture of the validation slip to my wife to confirm what I was seeing."

Now the win is starting to sink in, McLeod says he has big plans for the money.

"I'm going to pay off my mortgage first. "Then, I'm going to donate to the Rotary, and help out my kids with university."

McLeod purchased the winning ticket at the Safeway gas bar in Dawson Creek.